The man in that photo is named Enamullah Omarzai. He was born in 1997 in Kunduz, Afghanistan, and has lived for months at a refugee centre in Alezanau, Bavaria. Yesterday at 11:45am, while I was researching a piece on Trump and Greenland, Omarzai killed two people with a kitchen knife in the Schöntal Park in Aschaffenburg, Bavaria.

The park, once a pleasant green space near the centre of Aschaffenburg, has become a high-crime area popular among drug addicts since we began our brave open-borders experiment. Following a series of robberies and assaults, local police declared Schöntal Park to be a “dangerous area” and subjected it to intensified foot patrols, while insisting that it was safe for those uninvolved in the drug scene and that “nobody need fear for life and limb.”

Immediately prior to the crime, Omarzai approached a witness and asked for drugs. Then he pulled out a knife and attacked a nearby daycare group. He killed a two year-old Moroccan boy, and when a 41 year-old man who was in the park with his child tried to intervene, he killed that man too. He also stabbed a 72 year-old bystander in the upper body and a two year-old Syrian girl in the neck. One of the female daycare staff who were minding the children fell and broke her arm in the violence. After the stabbings, Omarzai fled on foot; police arrested him soon after.

Omarzai was in Germany illegally. He came to the Federal Republic in November 2022 via Bulgaria, Austria and France. He therefore had no rights to asylum here, and his application was never accepted. In December he finally announced that he wished to leave Germany for his native Afghanistan. Immigration authorities suspended his asylum process and ordered his deportation to Bulgaria, but he failed to appear at ensuing appointments and so nothing happened.

Omarzai was known to police for at least three prior criminal offences. In each case he was sent away for psychiatric treatment and later released back to his residence. On one occasion he attacked and wounded a Ukrainian woman in his Alzenau refugee centre with a knife. He also attempted to rape another Ukrainian refugee, and locals in Alzenau report that the police were called to the centre multiple times because of Omarzai’s behaviour, which included public urination and breaking into his fellow residents’ rooms. Fellow refugees describe him as unpredictable, psychologically disturbed and dangerous.

In response to the attacks, an alliance of leftist organisations committed to “an active culture of welcoming” and calling themselves “Aschaffenburg is Colourful” will hold a silent commemoration at the crime scene in Schöntal Park. They will light candles in the hopes of demonstrating “consideration, solidarity and cohesion” and combatting “hatred.” As we all know, the greatest danger is not violent Afghan refugees who stab innocent people in parks, but the evil conclusions racists might draw from this ceaseless parade of horror. The head mayor of Aschaffenburg, Jürgen Herzing, has also warned against the grave sin of “blaming the actions of an individual on an entire group” and “setting a spiral of violence and hatred in motion.” He did not, however, warn migrants not to stab people.