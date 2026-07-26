Yesterday evening at around 10pm, a man directed a white Citröen Space Tourer delivery van from Lennéstraße into the Tiergarten in Berlin – accelerating through a crowd that had gathered for the closing rally of Christopher Street Day. One woman died at the scene and 29 were injured, three of them critically. The van ultimately struck a tree, at which point its occupant fled, attacking bystanders with a machete. The CSD rally at the Brandenburger Tor was dispersed minutes later at around 10:15.

German police spent most of today conducting an ever-widening manhunt for their prime suspect in this attack, a 21 year-old German citizen and Berlin resident of Lebanese descent named Abdul Ballout.

Ballout had rented the van from its private owner and his mobile telephone was found inside it. Masked SEK officers raided Ballout’s apartment in Tiergarten/Schöneberg today, but he was not present. Officers also searched his sister’s apartment in Neukölln/Treptow, this too in vain. Then at around 6pm this evening, another SEK unit found Ballout’s hideout in a garden allotment in Berlin-Spandau. Officers shot Ballout dead after he lunged at them with a bladed weapon.

Ballout was born in Germany to a naturalised Lebanese mother, and he has been known to security services since he was a teenager. They had classified him as an Islamist Gefährder, or a clear threat. His previous criminal convictions include assault and robbery. Most recently, he attempted to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State, but he was detained after a tip-off from German authorities in Lebanon, where he spent three months in custody. Finally the Lebanese shipped Ballout back to the Federal Republic, and he was held pending trial for “preparing a serious violent offence endangering the state.” The Tiergarten Magistrates’ Court found Ballout guilty and sentenced him in May 2026 to a year and ten months imprisonment. Yet they reportedly granted him “conditional release” on the condition that he attend a deradicalisation programme operated by the “Violence Prevention Network.” Ballout met with the deradicalisers twice in June and July; they found him evasive and insincere. His third meeting was set for this coming Monday – two days after the terror attack he perpetrated.

Police apparently had Ballout under intermittent surveillance in the months since his conviction. Some weeks ago he posted a picture to social media featuring a gun. Officials raided his apartment but found only a toy weapon.

Some early reports and witness statements suggested there may have been two perpetrators, but thus far police do not appear to be searching for any other suspects. By all accounts Ballout seems to have acted alone.

This afternoon, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz addressed the attack in a eulogy at the St.-Marien-Kirche on Alexanderplatz. He mentioned neither Islam nor mass migration, insisting instead that “intolerance, exclusion, discrimination, rude language and offensive jokes” had a part in Ballout’s violence.