eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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ZuZu’s Petals's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals
3d

Yet another miscreant known to the police, free to go about his peaceful business of killing sundry hapless citizens. Where have I heard this before?

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Abner Knight's avatar
Abner Knight
3dEdited

Hey Grok. Give me your best slop guesstimate at how many state jobs this guy created in his life.

**tl;dr:** Rough guesstimate: 40–80+ German state-linked jobs sustained or activated over his life, mostly in security, courts, probation, and deradicalization. One low-level offender generated work across intelligence, police, judiciary, prisons, and a state-funded “prevention” network.

- **Early classification and monitoring**: Security services flagged him as an Islamist *Gefährder* as a teenager. That alone requires case officers, analysts, and periodic reviews—easily 5–10 people over years.

- **Prior crimes**: Assault and robbery convictions mean police investigators, prosecutors, court staff, and possibly probation. Add another 8–15 roles per case cycle.

- **Syria attempt and return**: Tip-off, detention coordination with Lebanon, extradition/return process, and pretrial detention involved border/intelligence liaisons, prison staff, and legal personnel. Estimate 10–15 more.

- **2026 conviction and release**: Tiergarten Magistrates’ Court trial, sentencing to 1 year 10 months, then conditional release with mandatory deradicalization. Court staff, prosecutors, prison officers, and Violence Prevention Network workers (state-funded) account for another 10–20.

- **Post-release surveillance and failed raid**: Intermittent monitoring plus the toy-gun social-media raid required surveillance teams and SEK officers.

- **Final manhunt**: Multiple SEK raids (apartment, sister’s place, Spandau allotment), manhunt coordination, and the lethal confrontation itself activated dozens of specialized police for a single day.

Over a roughly 5–7 year window of known activity, the cumulative personnel touchpoints—intelligence, police, courts, prisons, probation, and prevention programs—realistically total in the mid-dozens to low hundreds of individual state or state-funded roles, even if many were part-time or shared across cases. One persistent low-level threat keeps an entire bureaucratic ecosystem busy.

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