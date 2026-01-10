eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Ryan Gardner
4h

Just imagine the deafening silence if this looney had been killed by an illegal.

The woman killed by an ICE agent is dead because liberals gaslit her into thinking she could do whatever she wanted and call it social justice.

End of story.

working rich
4h

Parallels exist with Oxford, Mississippi, in 1962. Kennedy sent federal marshals to enforce the admission of James Meredith to Ole Miss. Riots followed, and the marshals received no protection from Governor Ross Barnett. The governor activated the National Guard. Kennedy quickly federalized the Mississippi National Guard. He made it clear to the governor that the guard was under federal control ( I hope Tampon Tim understands this)and flew in the 101st Airborne Division. Kennedy had 30,000 troops on the ground in a city with fewer people. The message was clear. Local authorities have an obligation to aid federal law enforcement. FEDERAL LAW IS SUPREME. The alternative? FAFO

