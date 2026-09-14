eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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HagarTHorrible's avatar
HagarTHorrible
1d

This reads like an after-action-takedown of the suburban women's club officer election...

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Fiona Walker's avatar
Fiona Walker
2d

The situation is very similar to the one we had in the UK, with Kier Starmer. He simply would not go. Well, he has now, and his replacement is worse, although with a bit more “Feelz”. It’s the policies, stupid.

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