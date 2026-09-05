eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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Danno's avatar
Danno
17h

Not long after I started following eugyppius' Substack, I predicted that AfD would someday become the majority party of the entire Federal Republic, not just one state. Their policies are not fascist, right-wing, or even very conservative, they are practical, sensible, and non-ideological, while the rest of the German political establishment has become both authoritarian and insane.

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Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
17hEdited

I live in the US, and actually have a calendar reminder set to check the news about the election, especially eugyppius.

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