Issa al Hassan, the Solingen attacker.

It is always worse than you think.

Those who missed the updates to my last post should know that the Solingen stabber turned himself in to police a day after he killed three people and injured eight others at the municipal Diversity Festival. Bild have published video of his arrest. His name is Issa al Hassan; he’s a 26 year-old Sunni Muslim and a Syrian asylum seeker.

Al Hassan came to the European Union via Bulgaria, entering Germany for the first time in 2022. He applied for asylum in Bielefeld, in violation of the so-called Dublin System, which states that the first country of entry is responsible for processing asylum applications. Germany had six months to deport him to Bulgaria, and Bulgaria even agreed to receive him: