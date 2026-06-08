eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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Joshua Ramos Levine's avatar
Joshua Ramos Levine
6h

My little corner of Austria flipped from Social Democrat (SPÖ) dominance, to 41/42 towns in the district voting for our “far right” (FPÖ). The Communists and Greens lost most of their support.

Similar stories elsewhere in Austria. And there will be similar stories across Germany too.

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Andrew Bamji's avatar
Andrew Bamji
6h

The UK is heading in a similar direction, with the righteous rage over the murder of a white teenager being criticised as right wing racism. Our government is desperately trying to head off our Reform party, which has been attracting support for among other things its immigration policy.

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