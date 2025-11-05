eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
hodag's avatar
hodag
1d

You know who had to live in 1945 Germany? Germans.

The Syrians did this to themselves. Not the Red Army or Americans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
John Davison's avatar
John Davison
1d

It gets better all the time.

What a time to be alive.

I really can't believe what has happened in the last 6 years or so.

There was I wondering if I'd be bored in retirement, but no -

Covid Clown World/mmRNA gene therapies.

Net Zero.

Ukraine.

WEF.

Unlimited Immigration.

Gates/Soros et al.

Many thanks to the perpetrators of the above - I'm so energised by it all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
148 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 eugyppius
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture