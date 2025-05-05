Last Friday, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) declared Alternative für Deutschland to be a “confirmed right-wing extremist” organisation. I very much fear that “the right” is going to be the new panic apocalypse issue, now that climate has ceased to command apocalyptic fears, everyone abandoned the Covidpocalypse and nobody really believes that the Russians will invade Brandenburg and usher in the Putlerpocalypse.

The first thing that happened, after I wrote my Friday post, is that our American friends weighed in on this new round of political repression here in the best and most democratic Germany of all time. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio …

… and Vice President J.D. Vance both denounced this attack on the AfD.

I like to think that Vance’s tweet draws on my earlier suggestion for how to address these themes in ways that will prove particularly awkward for our establishment. Perhaps the Vice President really does read eugyppius!

That is, however, a side matter. Tireless Russia hawk, former Bundeswehr officer and present Bundestag member Roderich Kiesewetter lost his mind in Rubio’s replies, claiming with bizarre incoherence that Europe must now hope for a new “Churchill” to “contain” the United States:

Kiesewetter is among the most prominent CDU politicians and he appears on television all the time. Openly contemplating military confrontation with the United States is what passes for sanity in the Federal Republic these days.

Also too, the 16 year-old girls who run the social media accounts for the German Foreign Office weighed in with a sanctimonious lecture for Rubio about “democracy” and “right-wing extremism.” We Germans, you see, are uniquely justified to use authoritarian tactics against the political opposition, because Hitler.

Note the total lie that the BfV investigation behind this “extremist” upgrade was “independent.” As former BfV chiefs will confirm, our domestic spy agency is entirely subject to the direction of the Interior Ministry. Nothing they do is independent. In fact, the BfV only released their upgraded classification now at the insistence of Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who wanted to take a parting shot at the AfD before leaving office tomorrow.

As I said on Friday, the 1,100-page report justifying the “extreme right-wing” classification has been withheld from the public and from AfD officials themselves. Some people, however, have received copies of this mysterious and otherwise deeply secret document. These people are journalists like Wolf Wiedmann-Schmidt at Der Spiegel, and they were presumably provided these copies by Interior Ministry staffers so they could write articles like this one, telling us all how right-wing and extreme the AfD are.

As a direct consequence of this transparently orchestrated publicity campaign masquerading as an official “investigation,” we now have to have unceasing constant very concerned discussions across all print and video media about why the AfD are so bad and what we should do about it. Over the weekend every last paper rushed to tell us about new poll showing that 48% of Germans favour banning the party. The Süddeutsche Zeitung has a hefty piece on the front page today telling us all “What makes the AfD so dangerous.” Also today incoming Family Minister Karin Prien (CDU) proposed stripping the AfD of public financing. The aforementioned Kiesewetter is full of ideas about how to harass Bundeswehr soldiers who support the AfD. Prominent state media journalist Georg Restle at Das Erste declared that “enemies of the constitution should not be given a stage,” openly hoping the BfV upgrade might be a way to circumvent neutrality rules and finally banish the AfD from all public broadcasting. Restle’s colleague, Anja Reschke at NDR, just wants to ban the AfD, because “It’s like in a sandbox” where “70% of the kids are playing nicely and then someone comes along and ruins it … At some point you have to say: No, you can’t play anymore.”

The other thing our morally upright guardians of poor border security and expensive unreliable energy really want to do, is deprive everybody who supports the AfD of their jobs. A crazy Korean-German lawyer named Chan-jo Jun, who for some reason is always appearing in the media to say unhinged leftoid things, offers his thoughts on this front to Tagesspiegel:

Jun believes any civil servant who is in the AfD can be fired if he “supports party positions or has at least not sufficiently distanced himself from them.” This should affect “not only AfD members in security agencies or schools,” but literally everyone, including mere “groundskeepers” in the employ of the government. Unfortunately, they can’t automatically fire you just for being in the AfD; they must first establish your specific political crimes. “Liking posts on social media, paying party membership fees or advertising one’s own membership” in the AfD “could … be categorised as supporting an anti-constitutional party” and therefore be grounds for termination.

Jun thinks we’ll finally be able to cleanse our public schools of AfD-affiliated teachers, and also that non-AfD teachers “will now be able to warn their pupils more clearly than before about the party and its far-right associations.” Also civil servants who merely “endorse anti-constitutional AfD positions” can be fired, Jun says. He also thinks that the public sector can “make compliance with the free and democratic order a prerequisite for awarding … contracts.” In this way he hopes that many private companies will begin firing AfD employees to improve their eligibility for government contracts.

Oh, and of course the NGO protest machine is planning to take to the streets again, to demand that the government initiate ban proceedings against AfD:

A network of left-wing NGOs is planning a large-scale day of protests this coming Sunday to demand proceedings to prohibit the AfD. Among those calling for nationwide protests are the network “Together Against the Right” and the campaign “Defend Human Dignity – Ban the AfD Now!” More than 60 NGOs from across Germany have joined the initiative. The protests will … urge the Bundestag, the Bundesrat and the incoming federal government to “immediately initiate proceedings to ban the AfD before the Federal Constitutional Court” … In a press release on the planned day of action [the groups state]: “The classification by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution must shake even the last doubters awake. For far too long, there has been waiting, hesitation and appeasement, while the hatred of the AfD has been allowed to spread and cause daily suffering for our fellow human beings …” the organisers write … They describe the AfD as an enemy: “The AfD is a threat to the lives of all people who do not fit into its worldview. It spreads ethnic-nationalist and racist ideas, mocks democracy and attacks the rule of law,” the action alliance says. Once in power, the AfD could “institutionalise its attacks on human dignity and democracy…” The AfD thus also threatens to undermine the lessons learned from the Holocaust: “At the beginning of the Basic Law stands the unbreakable protection of human dignity – as a lesson learned from the Holocaust and National Socialism. The AfD, however, threatens human dignity and the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of all …”

Germany has become a really, really stupid country.