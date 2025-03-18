Chancellor hopeful Friedrich Merz as he votes to dismantle the debt brake that he spent the entire campaign promising to uphold.

I’ll write more about what I think this means tomorrow, when regular posting schedule resumes, but I wanted to get this news out there right away, while it is fresh.

Three hours ago, the twentieth Bundestag – 81 days after its dissolution at the end of December – passed one of the most important bills in recent German history. This was a proposal to amend the constitution and dismantle our strict debt brake in all but name. The ghost parliament did what its freshly elected replacement could not, because the self-proclaimed “democratic parties” do not have the necessary supermajority to authorise unlimited deficit spending in the twenty-first Bundestag.

I’ve explained the details of the debt brake overhaul in prior posts, but I might as well explain them again, for the sake of completeness: Over the next twelve years, 100 billion Euros of debt will be funneled to states and municipalities, in part to ease the financial pain of mass migration. You might be thinking that this means there are no serious plans to put a stop to mass migration, and you would be right! Another 100 billion Euros will be poured into the dubious project of achieving “climate neutrality” by 2045, and yet another 300 billion Euros will go towards a nebulous and relentlessly undefined “infrastructure.”

That is already a lot of money, but it is not nearly the half of it. All defence spending in excess of 1% GDP will be exempted from the debt brake, and thanks to last-minute intervention of the Green Party, “defence” will be defined as broadly as possible for these purposes. This means that the present deficit spending package has no upper limit and nobody knows how much we have committed to piss away over the coming years. It might be a mere 1.5 trillion Euros, it might be 1.8 trillion Euros, and it might even be more. All we really know is that it will be a lot – at least as much debt as Germany has taken on over the past 60 years.

At the very least, German voters ought to have had a say in this decision, and yet the cartel parties have conspired to deny them any voice. The CDU and the CSU led the charge to dismantle the debt brake, even though they promised nothing but fiscal restraint throughout the campaign. There is breaking promises, and then there is what the Union parties did here – directly and openly reversing themselves on a core point of their own programme within days of the vote. They hammered out their plans to dismantle the debt brake in back rooms with the biggest losers of the election, the Social Democrats, and then to make their ghost Bundestag tactic work they gave the next-biggest losers of the election, the Green Party, everything they wanted too.