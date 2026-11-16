If you’re among the few who haven’t yet seen this clip, you really need to watch it:

Your eyes have not deceived you. That is indeed the erstwhile how-dare-you climate scolder Greta Thunberg laughing at all the rubes still marching in the Fridays for Future demonstrations she helped found just eight short years ago. “Really? They still do that?” Her scorn bleeds through the screen. Leftist street activism is a fashion-forward undertaking and there’s nothing more pathetic than the clueless dunces still stuck on yesterday’s thing.

Some have asked whether Thunberg’s statements have been taken out of context or otherwise deceptively edited. They have not, and in fact anyone who has followed this strange woman’s activities in the years since 2023 will find nothing surprising about her attitude. After the above clip made the rounds, Thunberg took to Instagram to double-down on her scorn for the bumbling middle-class German racists still marching against carbon emissions on Friday afternoons in Berlin:

The source of this clip is On Tanks into the Climate Crisis – a crowdfunded YouTube documentary by the German activist Hubertus Koch which explores the collapse of climatism in Germany – or, as Koch himself puts it, how “the climate movement got fucked.” In 2019 St. Greta was leading students in worldwide Friday marches against carbon dioxide, in 2021 the Greens rode the wave of climate activism straight into government, but by 2023 their momentum was gone. The energy crisis brought on by the Ukraine war sapped public enthusiasm for self-imposed energy scarcity, the resurgence of the Palestinian cause peeled off many key activists including Thunberg herself, far more effective Covid propaganda left climatist messaging seeming lame and tired and aggressive Green climate policies imposed by Olaf Scholz’s traffic light coalition genuinely terrified millions of voters. All of that played a role, and other things did too.

Thunberg’s impatience with climate-centred activism is apparent throughout her interview with Koch. A big problem is that climate messaging has been mainstreamed and is therefore boring to her. She says that “you are not an activist” if you “actively choose to stay within the playfield of what is mainstream” – then you’re only “an influencer trying to get attention.”

For me it was never a one-sided struggle. Like the first demonstrations I went to was when I was like maybe 11, it was to welcome refugees to Sweden. That’s where I started activism. I didn’t start protesting for climate because I wanted to save trees or I wanted to save frogs. Like, that too, but, it was just from a basic standpoint of, yeah, justice for everyone, equality, sustainability, we know that the climate crisis is a human rights crisis and no matter what the cause of human suffering is, no matter where on earth it’s happening, we should be fighting against it. Whether that is carbon emissions, whether that is deforestation, whether that is inhumane repressive politics, whether that is inequality, war, genocide, we should be fighting against those causes.

The goal “from day one,” she insists, was less to save the climate than it was “to overthrow capitalism”:

I don’t believe that a system which is based on a logic that a very fortunate few somehow have the right to sacrifice the vast majority of the world’s population and the planet itself … just for a fortunate few to keep making unimaginable amounts of profits and maintain geopolitical power. I think that logic is very skewed, and that logic is there whether we’re talking about climate, whether we’re talking about genocide in Gaza, whether we’re talking about mineral extraction and oppression in Congo. Everywhere, every chance the people in power get to actually put people and planetary wellbeing above profit, they choose profit and power.

All of this confirms something I’ve been pondering for a long time. This is that the left became so influential and also so dangerous in the years after 2010 not because of their radicalism, but because of their moderation. After the failure of Occupy Wall Street in 2011, leftist activists not only in the United States but also internationally pivoted away from their standard down-with-capitalism nostrums and began demanding a lot of things that the managers could actually turn into policy – from extreme racial quotas in hiring and university admissions to technocratic schemes to starve modern Western industry of energy. The consequences were things like wokery, aggressive transgender proselytisation, crazy open-borders humanitarianism and the entire system of environmental regulations that are presently strangling our economies. Those things turned out to be pretty unpopular, and so the left has re-radicalised and returned to their standard programme. They’re marching against war and capitalism again.

Whenever I write about the death of climatism, a few people always object that the climatists are still in charge and still doing ruinous destructive things. I would never deny this. Even as Germany decries Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, our climatists here at home are blowing up our own power plants on live television to the applause of the clueless middle-class “racists” Thunberg now finds so contemptible. Climatism has ceased to exist as a productive, living ideology, even as it has become fossilised in our institutions and in our political establishment. It will do a lot of damage still, but from here its influence will only wane, all too slowly.