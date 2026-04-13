eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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eugyppius
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Just to head off the standard comments about how Germany and Europe are falling to the Muslim hordes: It is ethnic Germans who are most eager to go after this kind of thing; it is how they enact and and enforce their idea of 'tolerance.'

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eugyppius
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Also, comments yet again restricted to subscribers, because the last thing I want is a massive flamewar debating the merits of Islam. lol

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