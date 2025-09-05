At the end of July, U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met in Scotland to finalise an incredibly one-sided trade deal, in which the EU promised to pay the Americans $1.35 trillion for the privilege of accepting a 15% unilateral tariff on most of their exports to the United States.

The Eurotards unleashed a great wave of cope after von der Leyen and Trump announced the terms of this deal. Some said that the combined negotiating power of the EU had ensured we did not get an even worse deal and that we should be deeply grateful for all that Brussels does for us. Others said that the pencil-pushing Eurocrats on the Commission would set everything right when it came time to hash out the small-bore details and compose the fine print. Von der Leyen only looked like a total pushover because she was actually winning in a secret hyperclever pretzel way.

Last week, the copers got their asses handed to them by an amazing article in the Süddeutsche Zeitung. In this piece, a highly-placed official in the EU Commission confirms on the record, and in unusually frank language, that Trump has the European Union utterly by the balls. He dictated the July trade deal to von der Leyen and the EU Commission gave him everything he wanted. The Commission would’ve accepted much worse terms if they had to, because they are total losers and the EU is a joke.