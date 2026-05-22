eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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Alan's avatar
Alan
16h

Incontinent empathy - I never heard/read this phrase. Maybe because until recent history it wasn't needed. In modern times it's excellent.

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Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
16h

'They tied you down with cables and towed you around the Jutland peninsula; when the seas got rough and you were battered against the sides of your sad bathtub, they tried to dump you out. You refused to swim away, clinging to your barge for dear life. Eventually the sailors dragged you to your death, and the wounds from the cables are still visible on your corpse.'

WTF. Proximity to the land apes is indeed bad for wild things.

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