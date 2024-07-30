From a secret report of the German embassy in Islamabad, detailing their suspicions that visa applicants sponsored by the asylum NGO Kabul Airlift are in fact Pakistani spies.

In June I wrote about the bizarre case of Mohammed G.

Mohammed, you may remember, was an alleged refugee from Afghanistan, whose equally alleged brother – Khan G. – lives in the Federal Republic of Germany. The German Foreign Office moved heaven and earth to bring Mohammed from Pakistan to Germany on the strength of family reunification provisions in 2022. Embassy officials in Islamabad soon determined that Mohammed was neither 14 years old nor homeless nor suffering from an eye injury as his “brother” Khan had claimed. They also established that he spoke Dari not with an Afghan but with a Pakistani accent and that his passport had been forged. Despite all of this, a Foreign Office functionary named Henning G. demanded – illegally – that his counterparts in Islamabad issue Mohammed an entry visa for Germany, “forged passport or not.”

Mohammed G. is not an isolated case. Literally thousands of alleged Afghans with bad papers have received entry visas to Germany since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021. Now, that may not sound like very much, especially compared to the millions of migrants who have arrived in Europe illegally and are allowed to remain here because of their dubious claims to asylum. The story is nevertheless extremely important, because it is about the legal routes to Europe that the mass migrationists are striving every day to open more widely. In Germany, family reunification is the most promising such legal route of all, because the more asylees we end up hosting, the more scope there is for family reunification to bring still more foreigners to our shores.

As the news magazine Cicero has reported, within weeks of taking office, our Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made it her top priority to open the gates to Afghan refugees via whatever means necessary:

Baerbock made it clear from the outset that … she wanted to take in as many persecuted people as possible without complications. Two weeks after taking office, on 23 December 2021, she presented her “Afghanistan Action Plan”: “We will reduce bureaucratic hurdles in order to make it easier for particularly vulnerable Afghans to be admitted and enter Germany,” [Baerbock] announced. “Our goal must be to build not one, but several humanitarian air bridges from Afghanistan to Germany.” The big words were followed by action – actions that were by no means limited to refugees from Afghanistan.

Baerbock, Cicero goes on to detail, “has created a migration-friendly climate in her office in which officials feel compelled to break the law in order to issue visas as quickly and smoothly as possible.” The associated irregularities are widening into a massive political scandal, and prosecutors have now opened investigations into multiple Foreign Office employees.

In the meantime, the story keeps getting stranger. Among other things, it looks like foreign intelligence agencies have infiltrated the mass migration apparatus, effectively co-opting the Foreign Office to secure their agents entry to the Federal Republic of Germany, at our expense and on the Foreign Office’s own chartered flights – and for what purposes, we can only imagine.