Alina S. is a 48 year-old unemployed social welfare recipient from Dortmund who also happens to be both a male-to-female transsexual and intersexed, thanks to what he claims is “incomplete gender reassignment.”

What Alina S. mainly does with his abundant spare time, is sit around and fill out job applications. In the last eight years, he claims to have applied for some 1,600 positions. He needs employers to reject him, because in doing so they give him standing to take them to court on the strength of the General Equal Treatment Act. Invariably, Alina S. alleges some element of discrimination – for example, the omission of a “d” in the job ad indicating that “diverse” applicants are welcome – and according to this amazing article in the Westfalen-Blatt, his lawsuits have seen an astounding 100% success rate.

So far, Alina S. has collected monetary damages from prospective employers in at least 250 cases. That is not a typographical error. This man is a menace who has literally prevailed in hundreds of separate efforts to shake down local, mostly small-time businesses. His winnings average around €1,000, but they can often exceed €3,000 or more. Alina S. has therefore, by the most conservative estimates, drained upwards of a quarter million Euros from the economy of Nordrhein-Westfalen over the course of his career as a professionally aggrieved intersex transtrocity. These payouts are exempt from taxation and cannot be counted against Alina S.’s social welfare payments. What is more, reports suggest that he pursues at least some of his lawfare with legal aid. The German state literally pays him to do this.

The regional press have produced various stories about Alina S.’s antics, and this December article in the Westfalen-Blatt describes a typical case:

Last July, Alina S. was scouring kleinanzeigen.de (a rough Craigslist equivalent), when he found a job ad for an office clerk at a company selling automobile roof tents. He applied, indicated his transsexuality on his application and waited for the inevitable rejection. He then promptly sued this fledgling company for €7,500, because they had failed to include the perfidious “d” in their job ad, because they had not registered their position with the local employment agency and because they had invited prospective applicants to join a “young team,” which Alina felt was exclusive of his 48 year-old self. In the end the Bielefeld Labour Court suggested that our automobile tent company settle the case for €3,750, which they accepted out of fear that the court would impose an even greater judgment. The presiding judge then dismissed the case, shouting cheerfully after Alina, “See you next week!” because Alina had a separate lawsuit against some local cleaners scheduled after the weekend. By my calculations, Alina must have at least two or three cases before the court every month. It is a full-time job.

The most recent lawsuit to catapult Alina into local headlines involves the freight company H.F. Transporte, which once again neglected to add the diverse “d” to its job ad on Ebay Classifieds. The managing director of H.F. Transporte rejected Alina’s application because he did not think it was genuine, and just like the automobile tent company, he soon found himself facing a €5,000 judgment in Oberhausen Labour Court. A higher court ultimately reduced the fine to €3,750. An Oberhausen spokesman defended the judgment, telling the press that “If companies complied with the legal requirements, there would be no reason for her [sic] to take legal action.”

In summary: The German taxpayer provides the trans intersexed scammer Alina with a monthly salary for the service of merely existing as an idle unemployed drain on society. The German taxpayer moreover grants Alina free legal aid, so that Alina may spend his abundant free time shaking down local businesses for infinitesimal legal shortcomings in their job ads. Via these taxpayer-funded recreations, he has cost local businesses at least a quarter million (and more probably a half million or more) Euros, none of which can be paid back into the system because they are tax-exempt, and none of which disqualify Alina S. from continuing to receive welfare payments.