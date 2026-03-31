eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
5d

Of all the participants in NATO, the US is pretty much the only one that is meeting the challenge of the Islamic conquest of the world. THAT is the enemy to be addressed or Europe must prepare to be under the musloid thumb. Iran and the conflict under way there, at this time, is a very large part of that challenge that must be won.

Like alcoholics and junkies, Europe doesn't even seem to think they have a problem.

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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
5d

> It is the province of internet crazies like me to call for the phase-out of NATO. The Americans are not going to do it and the Europeans aren’t either.

Sadly true. I'm also an internet crazy who has been advocating for such a thing since the mid 90's. Oooooh, probably a full thirty years, at this point! Damn, I'm getting *old*.

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