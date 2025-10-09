Germany is in a lot of trouble.

In fact, Germany may well be in more trouble than it’s ever been in since the founding of the Federal Republic in 1949.

If Germany can’t get out of the trouble it’s in, we’ll probably experience some kind of political collapse. I don’t like to be unnecessarily dramatic, but that is how serious our trouble is.

Each of our major problems (I count four of them) is in varying ways interrelated with and reinforced by the others: