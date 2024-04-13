Yesterday, the German Bundestag passed the long-awaited Selbstbestimmungsgesetz, or the Self-Determination Act, in a heroic move to free transpersons from state tyranny. Previously, changing one’s legally recognised gender required the approval of medical experts and the courts; now, anybody can embark on this profound journey of self-actualisation for any reason at all. All you have to do is fill out a few forms. As soon as the law takes effect in November, I’ll be able to betake myself to the local registry office – beard and all – and achieve legal recognition as a woman. I’ll also be able to change my first name to better conform with my new self. I’m feeling like an Anneliese right now, but in the autumn who is to say what spirits will have taken hold of me. Perhaps I’ll be in more of a Mia mood then. It doesn’t matter very much; if I feel I’ve made a mistake, I’ll be able to retrans myself into a man on November 2025, because the Self-Determination Act allows for annual gender identity reassignments. That is how forward-thinking and free Germany has become.