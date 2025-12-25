eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
eugyppius's avatar
eugyppius
34m

I have always noticed that geese in Europe are vastly better behaved than geese in North America, even though the gravest American offenders (Canadian geese) are common here too. I propose this is because we more frequently eat geese here in Europe and they strive to keep a lower profile here, knowledgeable of their prey status.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Janet Mueller's avatar
Janet Mueller
1h

I thoroughly enjoyed & laughed out loud at your dry-humored description of your upcoming fondue feast.

May your day be filled with the joy of the Lord, & the coming days the strength, encouragement & hope we hold as Christians in a dark & threatening world.

Jude 24-25

24 “Now unto him that is able to

keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy,

25 To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
92 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 eugyppius · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture