eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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CatoRenasci's avatar
CatoRenasci
1h

In the immortal words of Pogo (Walt Kelly): “We have me the enemy and he is us!”

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1hEdited

You can tell who has never built anything by how casually they speak about destroying things. If that happens long enough even "sane" people become oblivious to the destruction surrounding them.

But don't give up hope yet.

What we're seeing in the US is the power of the left in America draining away before our eyes. It was always a mile wide and an inch deep. More illusion than reality.

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