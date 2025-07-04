eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
eugyppius's avatar
eugyppius
17hEdited

My thanks to everyone for being patient with me this past week. At first I had some chores to do, and then I got quite sick. I'm still recovering, which would be why this post isn't as thorough or energetic as I'd like it to be.

Also, I wish all of my American readers a happy 4 July.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
PatriotInGibraltar's avatar
PatriotInGibraltar
17h

These absurd posters and the offensiveness of the message that this behavior is "everyone's fault" are Exhibit A for the following proposition: Your overlords DESPISE you and not only want to see your society destroyed, they delight in it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
125 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 eugyppius
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture