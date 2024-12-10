Last Friday Renaud Beauchard and Pascal Clérotte interviewed me for their French Invaders Substack. We talked about many things, including the collapse of the German government, Trump’s electoral victory, the pandemic, managerial government, the failures of academia and even the growing institutional dominance of Head Girls.

Maybe you’d like to have a listen:

I promise my long-suffering subscribers that routine posting will return very soon.

As some of you already know, I’m slowly moving from the Bavarian countryside to an old house in the Thuringian Vogtland:

My reasons are various: I got tired of living next to my village’s makeshift migrant processing facility, East Germany is at the centre of important political developments and a Thuringian perspective will be important for future plague chronicle content, and finally restoring an old Wilhelmine villa like this one has long been a dream of mine.

It is also a lot of work. This particular house was not quite habitable when I took it over and the great project of the past week has been installing a serviceable modern kitchen. It will be the first such kitchen this place has ever had. Because I must be present to oversee all of the banging and pounding, but living there in the absence of a kitchen is still impracticable, I’ve found myself every day on yet another unreliable train. Happily, there is now light at the end of the tunnel; by Thursday, I will be able to boil water, place perishable things in a refrigerator and perhaps even cook for myself. That will be amazing, you have no idea.

In the meantime, the topics have been piling up. I have a longer piece I hope to finish tomorrow on the nature and deeper purpose of the German campaign against “the extreme right,” there have been amazing revelations about the chief of the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Thüringen and of course I must review Angela Merkel’s political memoir.