Public discourse in Germany is so terminally broken that you must be grateful for every rare scrap of truth that makes its way through the propaganda machine – however obvious it may seem. It is even better when these rare truths appear in regime-adjacent press outlets, and when they shed light on the core political pathologies that are eating us alive.

Former Trump adviser Elbridge Colby has dropped some important and unusually bald statements about the nature of the postwar European order in his latest Welt interview, published yesterday. His observations touch on crucial themes that the German press routinely ignore. They also provide a fresh opportunity to explain many things – both about how we ended up in our present dire situation, and whether the future will offer any way out of it.