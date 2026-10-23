Somehow the headquarters of the ARD ZDF Deutschlandradio Beitragsservice looks even shittier and more menacing than I thought possible.

You know what we really need in Germany, what we just don’t have enough of?

Rules.

Specifically, we need more rules about what you can say and to whom you can say it, and more rules about what you’re allowed to read and watch and the kinds of content third-party platforms are allowed to serve you.

We need these rules because right-wing extremism and because Russian disinformation and because Trump and because Alternative für Deutschland and because all the other evils that exist solely and exclusively because of people being allowed to say things and hear things and see things in unmonitored unregulated ways.