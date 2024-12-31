I’m STILL recovering from whatever hell virus ruined my Christmas, so today I have only the latest poll to offer you. It is from INSA, based on a survey of 2,004 German voters conducted between 27 and 30 December. It shows why the German establishment are losing their minds about Elon Musk’s alleged “election interference,” and why they have revived their old hysteria about the evil fascists of Alternative für Deutschland. Musk is making things very awkward indeed for the cartel parties that rule Germany, and that is glorious.