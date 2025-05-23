eugyppius: a plague chronicle

James Mills
19m

The 'AfD = Hitler / Evil / Nazi' meme is an example of an unfalsifiable belief. Its most enthusiastic adherents START with the belief, and then fill in the picture afterwards (or they just believe it anyway, in the complete absence of evidence or logic). The AfD MUST be evil, because they believe it to be. I've communicated with journalists who cite solely one poorly contextualized line from a political speech or a reference on a website, in support of their theses, and they almost become exasperated that people would demand EVIDENCE from them. Of course it's true, damnit! They believe it! They KNOW it... except they don't. They know very little (frankly, we all do).

The crazy thing is how MANY political ideas take this form these days. People will bob and weave and reframe and carefully use radically different standards for evaluating opponents / allies. It's all fervent belief in the absence of real understanding, reinforced by a massive dose of confirmation bias.

It's pretty ridiculous.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/unfalsifiable-belief

Mrs Bucket
19m

In spite of my late father having countless bad experiences fighting Germany in WW2, he never showed any bitterness, quite the opposite in fact. He was massively impressed with German competence, organisation, military tactics, machines etc etc, so much so I acquired the middle name of a German General. I was brought up respecting all that was good about the German people, and to forget the nastiness of a few. So now I am absolutely dismayed at the sheer stupidity of the German Marxist Idiot Left, doing their best to screw their own country and their own people, all for their Communist ideal. What is it with Communism that so rots the human brain that they cannot think through really simple things? It is so sad to see the greatness of the German people poisoned by Leftism, like a cancer of the brain. AfD, PLEASE SAVE GERMANY! And also Europe!

