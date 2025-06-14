In the early morning on Friday, the Israeli Defence Forces and Mossad conducted a wide-scale air raid on Iranian nuclear infrastructure and military installations, hitting at least 15 different sites. They targeted Iranian military leadership in their homes, taking out much of Iran’s high command in a clear effort at a decapitation strike. Among the dead were Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian General Staff; and Hossein Salami, Commander of the Revolutionary Guards. Two nuclear scientists also died in targeted attacks.

A particularly spectacular aspect of the raid involved drone assaults on Iran’s air defence systems and an unknown number of their surface-to-surface ballistic missile sites. They conducted these in part from a secret drone base that Mossad agents had established within Iranian borders, not far from Tehran. The action represents many months if not years of preparation. Its precision suggests Israeli spies have thoroughly penetrated the Iranian government and armed forces.