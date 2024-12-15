The Thuringian Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Erfurt.

I have for you an amazing story about the campaign against Alternative für Deutschland, the Orwellian Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the bizarre scandals surrounding a highly eccentric spy chief in Thüringen.

Regular readers will remember that the German establishment spent the first nine months of this year waging an erratic, hysterical media campaign “against the right.” This was but the latest episode in a broader operation of legal and administrative harassment intended to marginalise the AfD and keep them out of power. The problem is that growing public support for the AfD is making it harder and harder for the establishment parties to form majority governments among themselves. To survive, the cartel parties must use all the means at their disposal to wipe the AfD from the board.

The Federal Republic has never seen anything like this before. What the establishment parties ought to do – and what the centre-right CDU would have done in the past – is adopt AfD positions to deprive them of electoral issues. For reasons that are only partially clear, they have had enormous trouble doing this. Unable to respond tactically to the AfD programme, they must turn to extra-political strategies instead. These strategies have brought a lot of dubious figures to the forefront of German politics – figures with odd connections to Antifa and other fringe leftist organisations whom our bizarre press suddenly fête as guardians of democracy, and who make even the most burlesque Covidians appear as towering paragons of mature competence.

This story is about one such figure – a domestic intelligence chief named Stephan Kramer. It is about Kramer’s weird rendezvous with a Kremlin-adjacent biker gang, his potentially illegal collaboration with state media journalists to keep photos of this meeting under wraps, and his bizarre attempts to open an official investigation into the AfD in the absence of any reason to and against the advice of his own agency.

