This is going to be a little bit disorganised, but we’re going to get through this, and I hope the product is fun to read in the end. Some of this will be stuff I’ve said before, some of it will be new stuff, and all of it represents an oblique response to stupid things said about me over the past month by a morally overexcited and politically ignorant social media pest. If you’re curious you can check my Notes, but the specifics don’t matter; it’s actually quite boring and predictable.

1. I do not care about racism, and I do not care about being accused of racism. Racism is merely a slur for ethnic in-group identification, which is an innate and universal human quality and also (generally speaking) a healthy one. Not even the most deranged anti-racists actually want to banish in-group identification from the earth, for the simple reason that humans cannot exist without it. They instead apply the racism tabu with enormous selectivity, primarily against dominant European ethnicities. It is a malign and deplorable tactic and I am very, very happy that after decades of everyone pretending that racism is the greatest evil known to man, growing numbers of people no longer give a shit about it. They shouldn’t.

2. “Hate” as a vicious illiberal state of mind and “hate speech” as its derivative sin should attract similar scorn. Attempts by morality hall monitors to outlaw entire categories of human emotion are bizarre on their face, and these novel tabus are deployed just as selectively as “racism.” In the realm of race and ethnicity, “hate speech” is not even really about emotion. It is rather a blanket tabu against any criticism, animosity or disparagement directed towards protected, non-European ethnic groups. “Hate speech” does not have to be angry or hateful at all, merely unflattering, politically inconvenient, polemical, dismissive, excessively honest or tonally direct. Nobody cares about or thematises “hate speech” in the other direction; indeed there exists an entire academic discourse of disparagement directed towards Europeans in their native countries and whites in the New World. Tabus against “hate” are merely more specific instantiations of the tabu against “racism,” and just as ridiculous.