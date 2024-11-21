On the one hand, the German speech prosecutions I’ve been chronicling are not without their humorous side, and I think it is important to laugh at these things. A judicial system up-in arms against people who tweet the poop emoji at cabinet ministers should not be taken too seriously, above all because it makes itself ridiculous.

On the other hand, a few friends have convinced me that I should take basic steps to prepare for the (highly unlikely) event that the police ring my doorbell at six in the morning and confiscate all of my electronic devices. I have, after all, likened our Minister of the Interior to a marshmallow and pondered that our Minister of Health is eccentrically toothed. I’ve therefore spent much of the day taking a variety of elementary precautions. The longer post I had planned will have to come out tomorrow instead.

The pause is in any case a good opportunity to draw attention to two interviews I’ve given on recent events in Germany – the briefer of them for the Sceptic podcast (the whole episode is good, but I come on at 50:20) …

… and a longer discussion with my friend J. Burden: