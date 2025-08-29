From BILD:

Bizarre muzzling agreement in Cologne’s local election campaign! The CDU, SPD, Greens, FDP, Die Linke, and Volt have signed an agreement initiated by the Cologne Round Table for Integration to refrain from speaking negatively about migration during the election campaign … In consequence: the only relevant party in the Cologne campaign that will address the negative aspects of migration is the AfD.

That’s right:

Everybody from the rebranded ex-communists in Die Linke to the centre-right Christian Democratic Union have agreed to give Alternative für Deutschland a political monopoly over the most important issue of our era ahead of municipal elections in Cologne on 28 September.

Specifically, the dumbass signatories have agreed “to respect the diversity of our society”; “to promote … tolerance and peaceful coexistence among people of different origins, cultures, and religions”; “not to campaign at the expense of people with a migrant background”; “not to stir up prejudice” and “not to blame migrants and refugees for negative social developments such as unemployment or threats to domestic security.” They have done this because it makes them feel warm and fuzzy inside even though it is plainly and objectively retarded.

Should any signatory violate this agreement, the other signatories can cry to teacher by contacting designated “arbitrators,” in this case the chairman of the Cologne Catholic Committee or the superintendent of the Cologne Protestant Church Association. These people will then … I don’t know, have a sad and the tell the press about it, I guess.

Amusingly, the CDU already stand accused of violating the agreement for circulating flyers in which they critique state plans to establish a 500-spot refugee intake centre in Cologne. Their transgression has given the spokesman of the Cologne Round Table for Integration – the excessively named Wolfgang Uellenberg-van Dawen – occasion to publish the following fatwa press release:

“I urge the democratic parties not to make the state’s planned initial reception center for refugees in the former regional finance office an issue in their election campaign,” Wolfgang Uellenberg van Dawen has warned. The spokesperson for the Cologne Round Table for Integration pointed out that this is purely a state political decision over which the city has no influence. “Anyone who gives the impression that votes can prevent the facility from being built is deceiving the people.” The discussion is already being poisoned by growing fear of refugees and populist propaganda. Only the far-right AfD can benefit from this. Wolfgang Uellenberg van Dawen therefore calls on “all democrats to show objectivity and humanity.”

The Cologne Round Table for Integration has been doing deep-cover work on behalf of the populist right by forcing this daft agreement on all of the self-satisfied “democratic parties” in every election since the 2017 – two years after Merkel opened the German borders, when the AfD were poised to enter the Bundestag for the first time.

Back then our round-table integrators put a little more effort into their press releases, and they even published this amazing photo, of Uellenberg-van Dawen (left), Hannelore Bartscherer (then-chairwoman of the Cologne Catholic Committee) and Rolf Domning (then-superintendent of the Cologne Protestant Church Association) – all fresh from drafting their crayon-tier nobody-say-anything-bad-about-migrants charter:

Note the moral confidence – so intense as to approach the inner peace and the ignorant bliss of the recently lobotomised. These are people who have not had a critical thought about anything since 1972 and whose moral narcissism is so overweening that it has finally deprived them of all contact with reality. People like this are driving the Federal Republic into the ground almost as quickly as they are setting their own political organisations on fire. It is a race to see which they’ll destroy first.