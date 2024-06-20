Racist cows.

Yesterday we reviewed the collapse of a particularly absurd Racial Bias Incident. On Saturday, the story was that 20 right-wing thugs had beat up two Ghanaian girls in Grevesmühlen because they were black. By Tuesday, it emerged that all that had actually happened, was that an 11 year-old of undisclosed race had tripped an 8 year-old Ghanaian girl, at which point her parents got into a minor altercation with some German teenagers. The demise of this Racial Bias Incident was unusually satisfying because of all the self-righteous indignation it attracted, but it was anything but unusual. In fact a great part of the Racial Bias Incidents brought to our attention end up being some combination of misreported or exaggerated real events, unconfirmed questionable events or outright hoaxes.

The reason that racism is in such high demand and such low supply, is that it is a broadly fake concept. There are no books propounding self-described Theories of Racism, there are no regional or international Conventions of Racists and there is no self-proclaimed Racist Party of any significance anywhere in the West. There are, to be sure, theories, conventions and political parties that other people call racist, but that is a very different thing. Almost everyone accused of racism disputes the identification, and because it lacks a stable referent, “racism” has become a fluid term with no fixed definition.

While complaining about racism is deeply unserious, the racism complainers are a big problem. They occupy a dominant position in Western society, and if they can’t be reined in, their idiotic beliefs will be the death of us.