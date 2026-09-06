eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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Ken Sellers's avatar
Ken Sellers
2d

The last thing I ever expected to follow is German politics - but this is good stuff!

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Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
2d

Thanks for keeping us updated! Kind of disappointing, but at my age, I'm used to that 😜

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