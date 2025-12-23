eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bash's avatar
Bash
12h

I read the Savage article and found it a bit boring, simply because it stated the extreme obvious for 5000 words, and then delivered mega retarded conclusions simply to avoid stating the even more extreme obvious

John Carter wrote a very long essay which cut to the bone more directly. All I can say is the ship has sailed and the damage is long done. And all that is left is for the whole rotten edifice to come crashing down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies
Username's avatar
Username
11h

"Minoritoids" -- eugyppius, you certainly have a way with words. 😄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
105 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 eugyppius · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture