eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wolf's avatar
wolf
11h

The stupidity of the retarded green/liberal clown show is mind-blowing.

The should be personally held responsible and fund the waste of taxpayer money.

Reply
Share
25 replies
Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
11hEdited

Thanks for this update, I've been wondering.

Wasn't there a similar situation with a Scottish ferry, too? Curious what's going on with that one.

These green pie-in-the-sky projects are black holes for money.

Reply
Share
7 replies
163 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eugyppius · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture