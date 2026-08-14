Long-time readers may remember a piece I wrote two years ago on how Schleswig-Holstein sold their reliable diesel ferry for a song, spent 3.3 million Euro for a new emissions-free solar ferry that doesn’t work and increased carbon emissions on top of it all.

Basically, the State Office for Coastal Protection in Schleswig-Holstein embarked upon a project some years ago to replace the Missunde II, an old diesel automobile ferry that connects the towns of Missunde and Brodersby …

Missunde II: An ordinary diesel ferry.

… with the hypermodern superclever very progressive Missunde III, which runs entirely on solar power and also looks like a poorly assembled Ikea coffee table:

Missunde III: shiny new solar-powered ferry.

Our climatists promptly sold the old Missunde II for 17,000 Euros, but then they realised that the Missunde III didn’t really work. Its large overhead solar panels acted like a sail in stiff winds, she had trouble handling the currents of the Schlei and she was too heavy for her guidance cables and thus had trouble mooring at the dock. While authorities tinkered with their retard prestige project, all commuters between Missunde and Brodersby had to take 30km detours across the nearest bridge, and so this brave effort to further the green economy of Schleswig-Holstein ended up actually increasing carbon emissions.

With no solution in sight and the locals up in arms, the Office for Coastal Protection before long went limping back to the buyer of the decommissioned Missunde II, who agreed to sell the old ferry he had bought for 17,000 Euros back to them for 100,000 Euros.

That was the state of play in September 2024. Since then, Schleswig-Holstein has sunk more money into repairing the old Missunde II and into retrofitting the Missunde III – all for nothing. Since last weekend, Missunde III has actually been in service, but she still can’t reliably moor, and a full 6.5 million Euros later, authorities have finally given up. The Missunde III will be retired as soon as the old diesel-powered Missunde II can be made inlet-worthy again.

Renowned climatist idiot Daniel Günther, the faintly hydrocephalic Minister President of Schleswig-Holstein …

… has nevertheless spoken vaguely of retrofitting the diesel Missunde II with an electric drive: “We are working to ensure that it has a propulsion system that meets the criteria for climate and environmental protection.” As Apollo News reports, precisely such a retrofit was what Schleswig-Holstein considered doing all the way back in 2019 – before discovering that it would be about as expensive as buying a new all-electric ferry, and then opting to build a vastly larger and much more expensive ferry, just because.

Nobody knows what will become of the entirely useless enormously expensive zero-emissions Missunde III, although Günther has promised that “A solution will be found.”