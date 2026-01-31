An undertaker removes one of the bodies from the Wandsbek Markt underground station in Hamburg early Friday mourning. Source .

On Thursday evening at 10:07 pm, a possibly drunk or high South Sudanese refugee known only as Ariop P. staggered across the platform at the Hamburg underground station Wandsbek Markt. As the train approached, the 25 year-old man shouted something – according to one witness, “I’m taking you with me” – before grabbing an 18 year-old Iranian girl, Fatemeh D., and pulling her onto the platform with him. The train struck and killed both of them. The girl was apparently a random victim, unknown to her attacker.

As is almost always the case in events like these, Ariop P. was already known to authorities for “aggression and violence.” As recently as Tuesday, he was arrested for attacking police officers. Naturally Ariop was quickly and efficiently released back to his refugee centre just in time to commit this far graver offence.

Our perpetrator was not just any asylum seeker and he did not just wash ashore in some raft. He was brought to Hamburg from a Kenyan refugee camp in 2024 – almost surely aboard an airliner chartered by the Federal Republic itself. Die Zeit reports that he was one of the so-called “resettlement refugees” identified by the United Nations, who are willingly accepted by pathologically empathic host countries like Germany for no reason that anyone can explain. In a rare act of sanity, the Federal Republic has since stopped the flow of resettlement refugees from South Sudan.

Establishment German media have reported on this case with their customary far-sightedness. Lest the filthy right-wingers get any ideas, papers like the Hamburger Abendblatt have run headlines screaming that the killer “had a valid residence permit,” which naturally makes it all okay. Die Zeit remarks that “the Hamburg branch of the AfD immediately commented on the case as another example of what it claims is a disastrous asylum policy” although “Police sources say it is too early to speculate on the background to the crime.” Der Spiegel, whose reporters apparently live on Pluto or something, informs us that “Such incidents usually spark debates about train platform safety.”

There is little to say about this latest tragedy that isn’t screamingly obvious. Our political establishment steadfastly refuses to draw any connection between the world’s poorest and least secure regions and the people who live in these places and make them what they are. In consequence, we run insane refugee programmes to import precisely the least desirable people from the worst places in the world, and when they do terrible things in our countries we have to talk about how subway platforms aren’t safe enough, how knives are really dangerous and how also German men really need to stop raping and killing women.