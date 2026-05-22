eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Brown's avatar
Jim Brown
20h

These posts would be worth reading only for the occasional pungent, unforgettable phrase. Case in point, I will never forget: "...visceral, almost ancestral disgust." Oh, how I have felt this in the presence of American progressive politicians.

Reply
Share
2 replies
William Hunter Duncan's avatar
William Hunter Duncan
20h

She looks like an exemplar of boring nothingness wanting to be replaced

Reply
Share
2 replies
89 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eugyppius · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture