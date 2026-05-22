Bärbel Bas is a particularly abrasive Social Democrat and one of the most disturbing personalities in German politics. Her every public appearance provokes in me a visceral, almost ancestral disgust. Bas is also Labour Minister in Merz’s horrible cabinet, which is probably a good thing because I can’t be the only person who finds her a reprehensible hag. Without Bas the government would surely have substantially higher approval ratings.

Bas is additionally useful because she suffers from occasional but quite serious outbreaks of frankness and honesty. Yesterday, she had a particularly bad episode during a speech she gave at the German Cultural Council’s inaugural “Action Day for Cohesion in Diversity.” Among other things, Bas said she wanted to “speak plainly” and clarify that it is time to take a stand against the “grey uniformity” of the German people – or, she added, perhaps even their “brown uniformity,” the latter being of course a reference to our alleged innate fascism. Bas said that some people might long for the old days of this past homogeneity, “but that’s just not how things are anymore, and that’s a good thing.” She continued to explain that Germany may require migration to provide “skilled workers,” but that above all we need migration “for the diversity of our society” and for “cultural enrichment.”

You don’t even have to read between the lines here. Bas and also her approving leftist audience of cultural elites regard Germanness itself and German society as something requiring correction via population replacement. Among other things, they hope that new arrivals from the developing world may offset the wayward, right-trending political tendencies of the electorate, and they also hope that newcomers will improve what they see as our boring, nothing, monotonous culture.

For a long time, the mere suggestion that mass migration might represent at least in part a social engineering programme has been dismissed as a conspiracy theory, but when these people speak among themselves, they openly admit what they are trying to do. Diversity has become an end in itself, a self-evident virtue that is beyond question; the opposite of diversity is our own culture, which is right-wing, blank and bad, and requires supplementation from the outside. We are ruled by people who hold their own nations and their own societies in contempt, if not outright hatred.