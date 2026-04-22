The Southern Poverty Law Center is a sleazy American political advocacy organisation that exists primarily to collect donations from morally overexcited gullible people. They solicit these donations by claiming to combat an array of political evils associated with “white supremacism.” Mainly the SPLC are known for filing lawsuits, publishing otiose classifications of alleged hate groups and promoting things like “anti-bias education.”

In its stated aims, the SPLC is not alone. A whole world of political activists and non-governmental organisations – to say nothing of entire governments and intelligence agencies – devote astounding resources to ends like these. The postwar progressive consensus derives political legitimacy from seeming always and everywhere to oppose nefarious, illiberal and anti-egalitarian forces. The problem is that malign hate groups are in extremely short supply. Never has there been such a dearth of them as today.

Facing a shrinking pool of credible demons to expel, our political priesthood has resorted to various underhanded tactics. By far their favourite is to target some random political party or otherwise harmless group and insist that they are neo-Nazi hard-right racial supremacists even though they’re not. They’ve been doing this to Alternative für Deutschland for years.

They have other approaches too. Sometimes, in very rare but extremely telling moments, we catch our progressive liberal guardians of all that is right and good actually funding and coordinating the very hate groups they claim to oppose. The U.S. Department of Justice has just charged the SPLC with money laundering and fraud, alleging that they have spent at least three million dollars doing exactly this.

The details of the indictment are amazing. Maybe you want to subscribe and we can read them together. Without your support nothing I do here would be possible.