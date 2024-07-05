British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologises to Tory constituents for his spectacular loss in an election that he called.

The results of the UK election are in, and Labour have carried the day. With a total of 9.7 million votes, they won 412 seats in the House of Commons, more than doubling their representation. In a drubbing of historic dimensions, the Tories – who presided over multiple years of Covid insanity, record mass migration and a great deal of other nonsense – lost 250 seats, placing them in distant second place. These broad results look bad, but they’re also deceptive. Because of relatively low turnout, Labour sailed to victory with 600,000 fewer votes than they secured in their landmark defeat in 2019. The Tories lost more than Labour won.

What we are watching here is the slow, torturous death of the centre-right. In many of our countries it is fading away before our eyes: