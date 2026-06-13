eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
3d

What I find especially funny is that the arguments for German music and culture are the exact opposite of the arguments for massive immigration.

'structures that favour the global and cause the local to fade into the background'

'the need for a sense of direction is growing. For something that endures. Our language is such an anchor. Our culture is such an anchor.'

I thought local culture was evil? This attitude is especially visible in the UK.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Jim Brown's avatar
Jim Brown
3d

Tolerance of plagiarism has come a long way. I remember back around 1987, Joe Biden was exposed as a serious plagiarist when he was in law school, 20 years earlier. He withdrew from the presidential race, and I was sure we would never hear from this miscreant again. How dumb was I? He was elected to the Senate just a few years later. All was forgotten or forgiven. Today, nobody cares at all about the deep dishonesty that plagiarism reveals.

Reply
Share
11 replies
117 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eugyppius · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture