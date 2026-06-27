eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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Henrybowman's avatar
Henrybowman
19h

This is how you tell the difference between leaders and parasitic autocrats.

Leaders would have shut their own A/C off first.

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24 replies by eugyppius and others
Fabes55's avatar
Fabes55
19h

How Marie Antoinette-like of her.

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