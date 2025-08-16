eugyppius: a plague chronicle

SCA
19h

I never thought it would be possible to write and believe in a sentence like this but here I sure am: Of those few political leaders living in the real world, Trump is living in the realest one.

It's just amazing. A guy who in so many respects has always been among the biggest schmucks around, who incurred bankruptcy after bankruptcy, who was a serial marriage-destroyer and offspring disappointer has turned out to be the one clear-eyed hardheaded and masterful geopolitical force we need.

If I were a different sex and living in a different time and place and had lotsa money I'd be lifting a glass of whiskey and gesturing with a fine cigar in my oak-lined library and raising an ironic eyebrow and grinning with huge enjoyment.

edit: On second thought I'll stay the sex I am. Just imagine Marlene Dietrich in that glazed leather chair.

Guy St Hilaire
19h

Well said as someone who understands the geopolitics of the Ukraine and Russia. Hopefully good things are in store for the world as peace sets in .Slowly but surely .

