Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whose approval ratings are now floating around the 10% mark, has called for the massive regulation of social media to protect Germans from “misinformation, personal attacks” and “discrimination”:
The most despised Chancellor in the history of German polling calls for wide-ranging social media regulations to protect citizens from “misinformation, personal attacks” and “discrimination”
Also open thread.
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