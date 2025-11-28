First snow in Bavaria.

Yesterday, a thing happened, and because I did not immediately post about this thing that happened, some angry internet person complained about what he believes to be my hypocrisy or my indifference as to this thing that happened.

Ordinarily I strive to ignore angry internet people, but sometimes they inspire entire essays, and this is one of those times. You want me to post about the thing, butthurt internet person? Okay, I’ll post about the thing.

You may not like what I’m going to post, but I’m going to post it anyway, because now I need to get all of this off my chest.

The thing that happened, is that an American living in Berlin had his house raided by the police and his computer confiscated, all because he published a book with a swastika on the cover:

A court had previously convicted the same man for tweeting the cover art from this selfsame book with the selfsame swastika.