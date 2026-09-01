eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keltie Zubko's avatar
Keltie Zubko
2d

I am glad it was you who tackled the Overton Window. Your demolition is a thing of beauty and a joy to read. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Viv's avatar
Viv
2d

If anyone is interested in setting up a research institute where we can troll for grants to study why people might want to give us grants, let me know!

Reply
Share
4 replies
124 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eugyppius · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture