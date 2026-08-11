eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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fiendish_librarian's avatar
fiendish_librarian
6h

"Should the voters go rogue and install any such party at the state level, a prominent police union functionary openly hopes for insurrection and federal intervention."

I don't know how that is *anything* other than a precursor to civil insurrection. Everyone talks about the UK being a tinderbox, but this is bad. *Really* banana-republic-level bad. And do they not know their own history? Weimar Germany was a seething mess of competing police and paramilitary organizations tied to specific parties and all armed to the hilt. If anything it was the NAZI party that cleaned that up and introduced a level of uniformity to the uniforms.

Just how stupid are office-holders in Germany? Their voters? Every day my old impression of German intelligence and industry seeps away ever further.

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Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
6hEdited

'"…state riot police should work together with the Federal Police on the strength of article Article 91 of the German Basic Law to intervene against the government of this East German state…"'

'…a prominent police union functionary openly hopes for insurrection and federal intervention.'

So the Constitution mandates insurrection against the democratically elected government in order to protect the Constitution? I haven't finished drawing my chart yet, but this feels very circular.

[edited to fix a stupid copy/paste blunder]

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