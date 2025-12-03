eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jim's avatar
jim
18h

SINCE GERMANY is so enthusiastic about democracy, they ought to change the name to something like German Democratic Republic/Deutsche Demokratische Republik (GDR/DDR).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Diamond Boy's avatar
Diamond Boy
18h

Germany is an amazing amazingly stupid place, and I should know, I live in Canada which takes the cake: stupidity, incarnate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
50 replies
195 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 eugyppius
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture