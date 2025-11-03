My life has been more upturned of late than I had hoped it would be, and that is a shame, because there is so much I want to write about.

The flabbiest and most obnoxiously banal liberal alive, Bill Gates, has decided that climatism should perhaps take a back seat to the suffering and starving peoples of the third world, and that it may not be worth wrecking our economies to stop CO2 emissions after all.

The supersafe feed additive Bovaer, developed to reduce the earth-destroying methane burped out by cows and heretofore doubted only by evil conspiracy theorists, may not actually be the side-effect-free miracle elixir we were told it was.

Former bimbo German Foreign Minister and current bimbo President of the United Nations General Assembly Annalena Baerbock continues to upload bizarrely pointless Sex-and-the-City themed videos to Instagram:

In this, Baerbock is spectacularly outdone by the openly lobotomised Social Democrat Verena Hubertz, who is our Minister for Housing and Urban Development and who, being lobotomised, feels the need to post embarrassing TikTok videos like this one …

… in which she depicts herself in an act of strange self-applause on a desolate bench somewhere in Berlin. Those dead eyes, my god.

The town of Overath (Nordrhein-Westfalen) has become the first German municipality this season to cancel their Christmas Market, because the costs of anti-terror measures to prevent automobile of peace attacks have proven too high.

Antifa, a terrorist organisation indirectly funded by the German taxpayer, have claimed responsibility for torching the automobile of AfD Bundestag representative Bernd Baumann.

And of course Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government continues to be totally paralysed and unable to do anything at all. This cursed coalition cannot even dissolve itself, that is how stupid and ineffectual it is.

Tomorrow I will begin writing about all of these things and more. (If there are particular news items you think I should address, please leave a note in the comments.) Thanks for bearing with your far-flung correspondent.

In the spirit of a grand reopening, perhaps I will even rename the blog and change the background colour. I am not sure how I feel about that, I will have to sleep on it.