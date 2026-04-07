eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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eugyppius
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One the thing to note about these dueling 15-point and 10-point plans, is that the precise details of both remain unreleased. A lot of fake or reconstructed versions are circulating on social media but we don't really know precisely what the US is offering or Iran is counter-offering here.

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
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Oh goodness, Trump is not going to use a nuclear bomb. This is so obviously "The Art of the Deal" it's not worth explaining.

IMO, here is what's really going on behind the scenes with Trump's declarations about destroying Iran.

He is going to attack critical infrastructure that creates the most pressure on the IRGC's command and control capabilities...he'll probably also attack the leadership's financial interests

The objective is to divide and conquer their "mosaic strategy" via uprisings and/or targeted military operations. The IRGC spread their forces out in Iran's 31 military provinces so the point is to cut off communication and transportation between them

This creates the pressure necessary to force IRGC leadership to make a deal or eventually collapse

All of this is legal and not a war crime even if civilians are indirectly affected

The CIA and Mossad have not been sitting idle for the last month...

This may work, or it may not...but you'd have to be stupid to think that Trump is going to spell this out for everybody. Also, regardless of what he does it's going to be reported as horrific and a genocide so he's just embracing the madman strategy at this point

Also possible he extends the deadline or does limited strikes to continue applying pressure and sowing chaos within the IRGC ranks

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